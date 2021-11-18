Content Warning: This article discusses death and the Astroworld mass casualty event.

W Magazine, one of the world’s largest fashion and style mags, is taking drastic steps to pull the release of its latest issue, which features Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner as the cover story.

“W editors have cleared any planned coverage of Travis and Kylie from their website, but the magazine was already printed, and now they are trying to stop the delivery trucks,” a source close to the matter told Page Six.

They continued, “in the light of what happened at Astroworld, the interview and cover lines seem inappropriate, to say the least.”

The new issue was supposed to hit shelves in the coming days and featured Scott, alongside partner Kylie Jenner who is pregnant with the couple’s second child. The feature was photographed before the disastrous festival and contained a joint interview with the celebrity duo.

Publishing only six issues per year, W Magazine is desperate to avoid the plume of bad press wafting around Scott and Astroworld’s promotions company Live Nation.

10 people are now reported to have lost their lives as a result of the now infamous festival including a 9-year-old child who was crushed underneath the crowd.

Nike is another big brand to distance itself from the rapper, reportedly delaying the release of a planned sneaker collaboration.

Scott is currently swimming in a tidal wave of lawsuits, the largest of which sees the rapper part of a group slapped with a USD $750 million (AUD $1.03billion) suit.

Last week, Live Nation, had 80 (yes, 80) lawsuits filed against it in the Harris County Civil Court in the state of Texas from more than 200 separate victims impacted by the festival.

READ MORE Police Chief Recounts Personally Warning Travis Scott About Safety Concerns Prior To Event

Recently, Houston Fire Department logs also revealed that 260 people suffered injuries even before Scott arrived on stage for his set.

The whole sitch has been a colossal feat of concert organising fuckery that is likely to have lasting impacts on the live music industry for decades to come.

If this ongoing story has impacted your mental health, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.