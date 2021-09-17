Voluntary assisted dying has now been legalised in Queensland, making it the fifth state in Australia to do so.

The historic bill was passed on Thursday after more than two days of debating from MPs. But overall, it’s taken nearly three decades of lobbying to finally pass the VAD bill with 61 in support and 30 against, the ABC reports.

All but three Labor MPs voted in support of the bill, while ten LNP members, independent Sandy Bolton and both Greens MPs also showed their support for the bill.

One Nation’s Stephen Andrews and all three of Katter’s Australian Party voted against the bill.

It’s been a long time coming but Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said that the state might not have been ready ten years ago.