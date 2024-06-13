Vivid Sydney Punters Are Slamming The Fkd Price Of Its Sausage Sizzle On Reddit: ‘UnAustralian’

The humble sausage sizzle is an integral part of Australian society. A snag usually sets you back a tidy $3.50 at Bunnings, or up to $5 on the higher end for a good old democracy sausage.



So, my jaw dropped when I saw vendors at Vivid Sydney trying to con Aussies into paying $8.50 for a sausage, bread and a few bits of onion.

I’m gonna channel my inner boomer here and say that this appears to be daylight robbery (at night). Turns out that I’m not the only one ready to head to the stall with my pitchfork and protest.

Over on Reddit, a user complained about the Vivflation, saying that SausageGate angered them more than Vivid’s crowds and lack of installations.

“Can we please talk about the price of a sausage in bread without enough onion on it?” they asked.

“I don’t care what the reason is, but when you can buy sausages for about $6 a kg, onions for $3 a kg, and a loaf of bread for $3 – retail, so cheaper buying wholesale bulk for an event like Vivid – $8.50 is disgusting.”

They continued: “It doesn’t come with a free beer, so they’re not even getting me drunk before they fuck me.”

$8.50! In this economy??? (Image: Reddit @Awkward_Chard_5025)

Most of the replies agreed with the OP, with one labelling the move as “un-Australian”.

“For that price you can buy sausages, bread and sauce yourself and have multiple sausage sandwiches,” another pointed out.

“Almost triple the price of Bunnings… pure scums,” a third remarked.

“It would need to be double sausage, proper crusty roll and not cheap on the onions for me to consider that price, and only then if I was hungry,” another declared.

When PEDESTRIAN.TV asked Vivid Sydney for a comment about the exxy snag, a spokesperson said it consists of a “large 100 per cent beef sausage or vegetarian option in a milk hotdog bun” and is “cooked by a professional chef.”

“Vivid Fire Kitchen celebrates NSW produce and the diversity of Sydney’s food scene with culinary experiences available for all budgets.”

To be fair, other Redditors pointed out that it wasn’t solely this vendor’s issue.

Things like chips on a stick – which is just a potato… on a stick – costs $10, bubble tea was a whopping $15, and another vendor was selling roast cauliflower with hummus and salsa for $20. Grabbing a snag was actually one of the cheapest options, which hurts my soul.

It’s delicious, but not worth the price tag IMO. (Image: Getty)

“I think the food trucks are being charged $2K a night to be at Vivid. So, not much choice really,” one person commented.

“Depends. If it’s a crappy sausage and a slice of white bread like Bunnings, then I’m with you. But if it’s a decent sausage on a decent bun, then it’s worth it. Keeping in mind Bunnings sausage sizzle labour and rent is free,” another said.

“It’s a captive audience. I don’t know what you expected. Also, the vendors get charged crazy fees by the event runners,” a third added.

I think it’s time to start packing a sandwich for when you go to events, just like you did as a kid. I simply refuse to fork out that much for a sausage!

Feature image: Getty & Reddit