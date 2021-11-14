PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Virgin Australia to help you seek a different kind of holiday.

Step right up folks for I have some wonderful news. Virgin Australia is slinging some super great value deals on flights to Darwin right bloody now — just in time to save us all from going absolutely mad with boredom.

If you’ve been going stir-crazy in lockdown and you need a light at the end of the tunnel, here it is baby. Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth to Darwin: boom — fares as low as $149* one-way. Brisbane to Darwin? Fares as low as $159* one-way. And don’t even get me started on Adelaide to Darwin, they’re basically giving that away with fares as low as $129* one-way.

Some folks, when they think of Darwin, think of desert and humidity — those people are fools. Darwin is the perfect destination to seek out the kind of fun and adventure the lowly more southern states simply can’t offer. Don’t get me wrong, every state has its own charms, but Darwin is so bloody unique — swim with crocs, take a scenic flight and see waterways winding through wetlands. Or perhaps savour a sunset as you sail on the sparkling blue waters of the Arafura Sea on a harbour cruise. Or just chill on a picturesque beach sipping cocktails at sunset, you do you.

If you need a little more enticing, did I mention Darwin is home to Bassinthegrass festival? (Ooft, remember festivals?) Bassinthegrass will be on during the sales period, which is lovely.

If you’re looking for some proper Aussie adventure, Darwin is basically your gateway to world-famous national parks Kakadu and Litchfield, as well as the Katherine region where a journey of wondrous exploration awaits. Hike to waterfalls, float around in natural hot springs, cruise down a maze of 13 gorges, and discover an abundance of beautiful Aussie wildlife.

Now, if you’re after a proper Aussie road trip, then a trip from Darwin to Alice Springs is on the cards, methinks. Famous for its desert landscape, outback characters, and Indigenous culture, Alice Springs is the capital of the outback and nestled between the majestic East and West MacDonnell Ranges.

Those ranges happen to be the perfect place to drive through on your big iconic outback road trip, but you’d be a fool if you didn’t take plenty of stops to swim in the outback beaches of the centre at Ellery Creek Big Hole, Ormiston Gorge, Glen Helen and Redbank Gorge.

The opportunities for adventure just do not end folks. Watch the sunrise from a hot air balloon, hike or mountain bike through the ranges, take a scenic helicopter tour, or get close with the local animals at the Desert Park, Reptile Centre, or Animal Sanctuary.

So what are you waiting for? See you in the NT baby.

*Sale ends 11:59pm 19 November 2021 AEST unless sold out prior. Price is based one way Economy Lite fare booked at virginaustralia.com. Seat selection and checked baggage are not included in this fare. Payment surcharge may apply. Subject to availability. Travel periods may apply. Full T&Cs at virginaustralia.com.