Virgin Australia Flight Bound For Melb Forced To Land After Engine Catches Fire: ‘A Tad Shaken’

A Virgin Australia flight en route to Melbourne from Queenstown, New Zealand was forced to make an emergency landing after a fire broke out in one of its engines.

Virgin Australia flight VA148 — which was said to be carrying 67 passengers and six crew members — was forced to divert to Invercargill Airport after flames were seen in the airplane’s engine shortly after its takeoff at around 5.50pm local time.

Per news.com.au, Virgin Australia’s Chief Operation Officer Stuart Aggs shared that the fire may have stemmed from a “possible bird strike”.

My sister lives in Queenstown and sent me this video. Said the plane was making loud banging noises.. pic.twitter.com/Aw3zrNBupS — Mike (@MikeRA1991) June 17, 2024

“At this time, we are not aware of any physical injuries to guests or crew. Emergency services personnel are on the ground at Invercargill Airport,” Aggs said.

“Our efforts are now focused on providing support for our guests and crew, as well as transporting and accommodating guests in Invercargill this evening and arranging for their earliest onward travel to Australia.

“We wish to express our appreciation for the support of Invercargill Airport, Emergency Services, local Air New Zealand team members and our crew onboard in helping to support tonight’s response effort.”

Speaking with Stuff New Zealand, Darren Robinson filmed the plane going over his house and claimed that a “loud bang” was what alerted him to the plane.

“I was inside with the kids and heard something that sounded like someone was doing doughnuts or something. I went outside and saw flames coming out of this plane’s engine.”

“They were not constant flames, more like boom, boom, boom. It was almost like it was backfiring,” he said.

One X user who claimed to be onboard shared that the “mood is calm in the cabin” however they were a “tad shaken” by the incident.

👋 Greetings from Invercargill! Mood is calm in the cabin, a tad shaken but on the ground as fire crews inspect the plane. Can confirm it was a bird strike on the way out. pic.twitter.com/NBq7GnSR8a — Drawyah (@DrawyahYT) June 17, 2024

As of writing, there haven’t been any further statements from Virgin Australia or any further reports regarding physical injuries from passengers or crew aboard the flight.

Image source: 9News