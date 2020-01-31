You know that feeling when you lodge a harmonica into your mouth and it gets stuck? Yeah, me neither.

But Canadian high schooler Mollie O’Brien (no relation to me FYI) has been there, done that, and went viral in the process, giving a whole new meaning to the term ‘mouth organ’.

Mollie was just trying to make her little cousin lol while playing around with a harmonica, when she shoved the whole thing inside her mouth and it got stuck.

“Every time I breathed heavily out of panic, it played,” Mollie told BuzzFeed.

When asked how the fuck she could possibly get a harmonica stuck inside her mouth, she simply said: “That’s nature’s wonder.”

Mollie, naturally, posted to TikTok before being rushed to hospital. The video has already racked up more than 7.1 million views – her handle is @mollieobrien if you want to see “nature’s wonder” for yourself.

Mollie said the experience was pretty painful, going “kind of numb” after 30 minutes.

However, her only real concern and thought running through her harmonica head was, “Fuck, my mum is gunna kill me”.

But instead of running away to join the circus, which totally would have been an option for her, Mollie was referred to a dentist at the hospital, who used a fancy machine to hold open her mouth while they successfully removed the harmonica.

Oh, by the way, Mollie’s mum wasn’t mad after all – just “surprised she raised such a weird kid”.