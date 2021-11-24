One of the oldest coal-fired power stations in NSW has been partly demolished this morning and the footage is just delightful.

Despite the NSW and Federal Governments’ collective hard-on for fossil fuels, the Wallerawang Power Station site near Lithgow will become a new renewable energy hub.

The station was shut down in 2014 after almost 70 years of operation and has sat abandoned ever since. In that time, it supplied 15 per cent of the state’s power.

READ MORE NSW Passes Single-Use Plastic Ban (Good!) But Here's How The Gov Is Failing To Protect Wildlife

Last year, it was taken over by Greenspot, a new company that rescues defunct assets from the fossil fuel industry.

Today, two 175-metre tall chimneys were demolished by explosion, but Greenspot will keep the old turbine hall and cooling tower for future multi-purpose renewable energy use on the 90-hectare site.

Greenspot will also use part of the site for a big fuck-off battery that will be ready in 2023.

The Wallerawang 9 Battery Project will have a 500-megawatt capacity and 1,000 megawatt hours of storage, able to discharge energy for two hours before it needs a recharge.

This is Greenspot’s flagship project and it’s started with (excuse me for this) a BANG. It’s expected to create hundreds of jobs for the region, it’s taking pollution and emissions out of the air, and we simply love to see it.

Watch here: