The Victorian government have announced another $2.34 billion in income support for businesses impacted by the lockdown extension.

According to SBS, businesses affected will receive either $2,800, $5,600 or $8,400 payments depending on the size of their payroll. Payments of $5000 and $20,000 will also be available via the Licensed Hospitality Venue Fund.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Victorian Minister for Industry Support Martin Pakula said that the funding extension would “provide support for 175,000 businesses.”

“I think that certainty will be welcomed by business; and we are certainly very thankful to the Commonwealth for their 50 per cent contribution,” he said.

CEO of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Paul Guerro, said morale in the business community was at an “all-tine low” so the funding extension was necessary – according to SBS.

“This funding extension will help businesses to make their way around the Monopoly board and try to hold on until they are able to trade viably again,” Guerro said.

The funding extension will start immediately and run until at least September 30, one week after the government estimate we will have hit the target of 70% single dose vaccinations.

Once that 70% vaccination target is met there will be some very minor easing of restrictions like an extra hour of exercise (a total of three hours) and the 5km radius limit being increased to 10km.

However, the ultimate goal for the state is to hit 70 / 80% full vaccinations for the 16+ population. At that point businesses can reopen, with some restrictions like requiring customers to be fully vaccinated. A small price to pay for the state to open back up.

Victoria recorded 190 new local cases in the past 24 hours, with zero lives lost. Of those 190 new local cases, 103 are linked to known cases and outbreaks.

Reported yesterday: 190 new local cases and 0 new cases acquired overseas.

– 35,464 vaccine doses were administered

As always, the quickest way out of this mess is to get vaccinated.