Police are currently investigating after over 65 women were reportedly sent personalised handwritten letters with used condoms inside.

The women involved reside near Melbourne’s southeast Bayside area.

Incidents like this have reportedly been happening for three months, with the first being reported on March 20 and the most recent on May 15.

Police suspect the attacks are targeted. Understandably, they have chosen not to reveal the contents of the letters.

Victims of this anonymous attack were confirmed to have been sent multiple letters over the course of three months. Each letter included the used condoms.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Bayside Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team. Anyone with information that could help with the case or victims of similar offences have been asked to step forward or contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Police are currently uncertain whether or not the women targeted in this gross act are linked to the potential perpetrator.

It’s absolutely fucked that something like this would happen to so many people. Hopefully, they find the worm who sent these letters with HASTE.