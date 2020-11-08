Victoria is officially opening back up. After yet another day of recording no new cases – the ninth day in a row – Premier Dan Andrews fronted media to announce a huge number of changes from to the state. However, not every restriction is easing.

The invisible boundary between Melbourne and regional Victoria will be lifted as of 11.59 Sunday night, and the 25-kilometre rule will be out. Melburnians can officially flee the city for a cheeky weekender, and regional Victorians can visit in return.

“Victorians will be able to make up for lost time with loved ones, Andrews said

If you needed another sign Victoria has turned the corner, the purple wall of doom has been replaced by the white wall of hope. “Stay safe, stay open” @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/Y5WgftkKKB — Andrew Lund (@andrew_lund) November 7, 2020

A heap of other restrictions are easing for Melbourne, putting the city in line with the rest of the state.

Homes have a maximum of two adult visitors per day, but those guests no longer need to be from the same household. You can also receive them at different times in the day, or at the same time. It’s dinner party time, baby.

Crucially, your partner is still NOT included in your household’s daily visitor limit.

“Any intimate partners of those who ordinarily reside at the household being visited are excluded from daily visitor caps,” the roadmap reads.

Down to the nitty gritty: pubs, restaurants and cafes will increase limits to 40 people inside and 70 people outside.

Broadly speaking, indoor spaces like gyms, indoor pools, cinemas, museums, libraries, galleries will all be able to welcome up to 20 people per ‘space’, with industries being provided exact numbers by the Victorian government.

Overnight accommodation is now open with a few restrictions (one household plus two adults from another household), which means one important thing – weekenders are BACK ON.

Religious ceremonies will be increased to 20 people inside, 50 people outside, with the same number applying to funerals.

There will be no changes to the 10 person limit at weddings for now, and outdoor gatherings will remain at 10 people.

However, when Victoria enters the ‘last step’ on November 22, outdoor gatherings are set to increase to 50 people from any number of households.

The biggest change NOT happening right now is face masks. Andrews and Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton defended keeping Victoria’s masks on, which remain required when leaving the house.

“As soon as we can change on the best of the health advice, the settings around masks, we will,” Andrews said.

“But until then, you need to wear them and you need to wear them properly. And around your neck is not wearing your mask properly. That is potentially putting people at risk. Indeed, you put yourself at risk.

“I don’t think it is too much to ask people in all circumstances outside their home right now.”

Andrews indicated he might be able to make some changes in “two or three” weeks.

The state of disaster will not be renewed, but the state of emergency will be extended until December 6. It’s the state of emergency which gives the CHO extraordinary powers to restrict movement.

What else might you have missed? Well, just this cheeky one – after months and months of a purple media wall with the words ‘Staying Apart Keeps Us Together’, today Andrews fronted media on a new, white wall, featuring the message: ‘Stay Safe, Stay Open’.

It’s a new era, folks.

To scope out every single big change coming for yourself, head here, scroll down, and hit ‘201108 – Third Steps’.