Victoria has released its latest COVID-19 numbers, and it seems there is reason to be optimistic, with a total of just 37 new infections recorded in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced the new figures this morning. This is the lowest number since June 25, when 33 new infections were recorded in the state.

#COVID19Data for 12 September, 2020.

Yesterday there were 37 new cases reported and we are sad to report 6 lives lost. Our condolences to the friends and families affected. More information will be available later today. pic.twitter.com/Sr8SaTvPFt — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) September 11, 2020

Yesterday, Premier Daniel Andrews gave an update on the numbers, saying that the state’s number of total active cases is down more than 6,500 from where it was mid-August.

“Everything you’re doing is working, Victoria,” he said. “We just have to stay the course.”

Today we have: 1,336 total active cases, down from over 7,880 in mid-August. 74 active cases in regional areas, down from 518. Everything you're doing is working, Victoria. We just have to stay the course. — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) September 11, 2020

While Melbourne remains under lockdown, the Premier has flagged the possibility of restrictions easing in regional Victoria.

“We are poised to be able to take not just one but potentially two steps as early as next week,” he told reporters.

There are currently 58 active COVID-19 cases in regional areas, and no new cases have been reported outside of Melbourne since yesterday.