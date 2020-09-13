The Parliament of Victoria has been shut down on Sunday afternoon after a security guard tested positive for COVID-19.

The presiding officers told said the guard in question had been staying home since the day the started to feel unwell, and that contact tracing was already underway.

“We wish to advise that a person who worked at Parliament House last week has tested positive to COVID-19,” the presiding officers said in a statement.

“As a result, we have closed access to Parliament House and its grounds until further notice while deep cleaning of the relevant areas is conducted.

“Deep cleaning of the areas where the person worked in the building has been undertaken and is continuing. This is on top of the ongoing high-level cleaning already undertaken in Parliament House each weekday.”

All staff and politicians have been told to stay home until the buildings are thoroughly cleaned.

While the security guard was a contractor, similar to the guards employed at the quarantine hotels, their current contract states that parliament security guards aren’t allowed to work anywhere else at the same time.

More to come.