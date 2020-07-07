The online form to get an exemption to travel between NSW and Victoria is supposed to be up and running today, in time for the border closure at midnight tonight. However, it’s still not live, and we’re still in the dark as to who exactly will be given a permit and under what circumstances. Here’s what we do know so far.

The NSW Government has made clear that anyone who wants a permit to cross from Victoria to NSW will need a good reason.

That limits it to NSW residents coming home, essential workers and people with “extraordinary circumstances”. Of course, we still have no specifics as to what exactly constitutes a “extraordinary circumstances”.

“You’d imagine if it was a surgeon or specialist or someone who needed to get into NSW and that was reasonable, then I’d imagine they would get permit,” NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters.

“If it was just coming across to do your shopping or some menial task, then that won’t be accepted.”

Beyond that morsel of info, he said the hard list of reasons is still a work in progress.

With the system not up and running yet, there will be a bit of wiggle room for people who’ve already made plans to travel from Victoria to Sydney in the next day or so.

It’s expected to be available at the Service NSW website later this evening.

“For the first 72 hours we will be reasonable in relation to that that, noting that the service hasn’t even come online yet,” Fuller added.

However, folks living along the border will be given exceptions from the rules based on their postcode.

That means people in Wodonga, for example, will still be able to work, shop or use services over in Albury, on the NSW side of the border.

For everyone else, we’ll have to wait and see.