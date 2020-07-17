Victoria has tallied a further 428 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, marking a new record daily increase for the state.

Three more people have died as a result of the virus, bringing the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Victoria to 32.

Speaking in Melbourne this morning, Premier Daniel Andrews said, “These numbers are very challenging, and we always said it would worse before it got better.

“Let’s not any of us contribute to the fact that we have got significant virus, and it is spreading across the Victorian community.”

Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said the numbers represent a “daily tragedy.”

“We have not turned the corner here,” he said.

“Worse than that, 428 cases is not just represent that we have increasing numbers day on day, there will be dozens of individuals who will require hospitalisation from these 428 people.”

Andrews today recommended the use of face masks for Victorians in regional areas, who may not be able to go about their day while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Professor Sutton said there’s a real focus on regional areas, which have largely escaped the worst of the new spike in coronavirus cases.

“We have had some cases of people who may be commuting to Melbourne, returning to regional communities and therefore infecting their family members,” he said.

“It is important that people are aware that there are risks at the moment in regional communities, and that they need to take every step possible to keep themselves, and their families, and loved ones, and their entire community safe as well.”

Yesterday, Andrews announced the state counted 317 new cases in the preceding 24 hours – a number which was also a daily record at the time.

The entire metropolitan Melbourne region and the Mitchell Shire council area were placed under Stage 3 lockdown conditions on Wednesday last week.

Speaking yesterday, Andrews said it was still too early to determine the impact of those lockdowns on new case numbers.

In a new development, Melburnians are slated to face fines of more than $1,600 if they travel outside of their local neighbourhood to exercise, which was permitted under prior lockdown restrictions.

“If you want to go for a walk then you can go for a walk close to home,” Andrews said today.

“That makes sense. Otherwise, if you are literally travelling 200km roundtrips, that will do nothing but spread the virus.”