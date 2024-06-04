Victoria May Force Landlords To Install Air-Cons In Their Rentals — Big Surprise, They’re Pissed

A new proposal from the Victorian Government could see all rental properties in the state fitted out with air-conditioning, insulation, and draught proofing, meaning renters don’t freeze their nips off in the winter. However, the potential change has one group particularly upset: landlords in Victoria.

On June 3, Jacinta Allan‘s government announced a potential change to rental rules that would improve the living standard for renters across the state by raising the minimum heating standards.

You know how in Summer you practically have to cover yourself in ice to stay cold in your own home? And how in Winter you need to wear four Oodies to stand a chance against getting frostbite in your own bedroom?

Well, this proposal would hopefully see that start to get fixed by October 2025. So here’s what’s included in the potential change, and how landlords, renters, and the media have responded.

What are the increased heating and cooling standards?

Though it is only a proposal for now, the Victorian Government has outlined a change to the Minimum Standards for Rental Properties and Rooming Houses, that would require all rentals to install:

air conditioning

draught proofing on doors

ceiling insulation

shower heads with a 4-star energy rating

Victoria’s landlords and property owners would be forced to have improved energy efficiency on hot water and heating systems, in a move that could save renters as much as $800 a year on the power bills according to The Guardian.

On top of that, they’ll have ACTUAL BLOODY AIR CONDITIONING as of October 30, 2025, when the trigger for compliance kicks in.

Literally me when I woke up — minus the air conditioner because I’m not Victorian. (Source: Getty Stock)

Estimated to cost property owners as much as $5,000 over a few years/however long it takes appliances to reach the end of their life, it’s a massive change that will shake up the rental market in the state.

Currently the proposal is open for feedback, and may change depending on what Victorian renters and landlords have to say here.

Though the responses to the survey are classified, the public outcry from property owners and celebrating from tenants is exactly what you expect.

Victorian landlords opposed to raising minimum standards

When the topic was discussed on ABC Radio Melbourne, breakfast host and comedian Sammy J found his listeners were concerned on account of how much the changes would cost, and who would end up footing the bill.

“It was a fairly even split of listeners thinking these kind of minimum standards are overdue, and others worrying that the costs would instantly be passed onto tenants in the form of higher rents,” Sammy told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“Quite a few more also argued that air con is a luxury, and they suffered through hot living rooms in the 80s and 90s, so why shouldn’t today’s renters?”

Source: Getty stock.

This sentiment that today’s renters should “deal with it” was made extremely clear by some of the responses the radio program received from people who own property.

“I don’t see how an AC is basic standards. I grew up in a house without air conditioning,” texted one of the ABC listeners.

“I own one small unit as a rental property as a single person trying to do the right thing. I can’t afford insulation and to fix my own air con, let alone put it in all the rooms in a rental unit.”

One Melbourne caller, Ange, went so far as to say that renters need to “toughen up”.

“I, like many growing up didn’t have air conditioning and we all survived — it was awful, but ya know that’s life,” Ange told Sammy.

“About 20 years ago when we had young kids we used to go and hang out in the local supermarket and buy a box of ice creams and just, ya know, deal with it. And I just think these people are really entitled and they need to toughen up!”

The air conditioner your landlord says is good enough. (Source: Getty Stock)

If you’re reading this and playing landlord bingo, you can now cross off your “calls renters entitled” and “back in my day” spaces.

Concern was also expressed that the cost of the change could just be put on renters, and result in increased costs in rent to offset the cost of the upgrades.

As well as landlords having a whinge, outlets such as the Herald Sun haven’t shied away from the opportunity to attack the Allan government for hitting landlords with a $5000 bill.

Pictured: The Herald Sun’s balanced take on the story. (Source: Herald Sun/Google)

A point that renters have been quick to point out — as Sammy J highlighted on air — if you can’t afford $5K over a staggered period, how can you afford an investment property?

Personally, I’d cry for the landlords of Victoria — if my tear ducts weren’t icicles when I woke up this morning.