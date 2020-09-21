While daily COVID-19 numbers across Melbourne and Victoria remain on a steady downward trend – today’s tally of 11 new cases makes it the lowest daily total since June 12th – the Victorian Government is nonetheless still tracking each new case carefully. As contact tracing efforts in the state finally shift towards a “NSW-style” suburban tracing system, the Victorian Government has today released a rather detailed list of high risk COVID hotspots.

The list of high risk locations includes several large supermarkets and prominent public transport routes, and covers a period of time stretching back as far as August 18th.

Per Department of Health and Human Services advice, people who have visited the locations on the specified dates or travelled on the public transport routes listed are advised to monitor themselves for potential coronavirus symptoms, and to get tested if any symptoms manifest.

The list of high-risk COVID hotspots is as follows:

Westfield Fountain Gate, Narre Warren. Dates: Between August 18th and September 6th.

The Glen Woolworths, Glen Waverley. Date: September 6th.

Greenvale Lakes Woolworths, Roxburgh Park. Date: September 6th.

Roxburgh Park Coles, Roxburgh Park. Dates: Between September 6th and 10th.

Freshplus Roxburgh Park, Roxburgh Park. Dates: Between September 6th and 10th.

Provans Mitre 10, Clifton Hill. Date: September 10th.

Chemist Warehouse, 433 Sydney Road, Brunswick. Date: September 11th.

Craigieburn Shopping Centre, Craigieburn. Date: September 11th.

Westgate Port Melbourne KFC, Port Melbourne. Date: September 11th and 12th.

Burwood One Shopping Centre, Burwood East. Date: September 13th and 14th.

READ MORE Victoria Has Tallied 11 New Coronavirus Cases, Which Is Getting Mercifully Close To Zero

Additionally, the public transport routes identified as being high risk are as follows:

6:30am 86 Tram from Southern Cross Station to Northcote Station. Dates: September 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 7th.

3:15pm 86 Tram from Northcote Station to Southern Cross Station. Dates: September 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 7th.

V/Line Train, Southern Cross Station to Ballarat Station & return. Date: September 3rd.

1:12pm Mernda Line train, Southern Cross Station to Reservoir Station. Date: September 6th.

V/Line Train, Southern Cross Station to Ballarat Station. Date: September 7th.

Victoria’s 14-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 34.4 for Metropolitan Melbourne, well below the level required for the next step of the state’s roadmap out of lockdowns to be triggered come this Sunday night.