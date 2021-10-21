Woohoo: Victoria has just hit 70% of the eligible population being fully dosed. Which means that from midnight tonight, we can FINALLY GET ON THE BEERS. It’s HUGE news and so well deserved for all those who have not only stayed home during this mammoth sixth lockdown, but ALL the ones before it (263 days to be exact).

So what freedoms are coming to Victoria from 11.59pm tonight? Well, with the new changes to the original roadmap, quite a lot actually.

For metro Melbourne:

Reasons to leave home and curfew no longer in place.

10 people including dependents can visit your home per day (it’s advised that they are fully-vaccinated).

15 people can gather outdoors, community sport training

returns for minimum required to hold training. Pubs and clubs can open to 20 fully vaccinated people indoors and 50 outdoors. Entertainment venues can open to 50 fully vaccinated people outdoors.

Funerals and weddings are allowed for 20 fully vaccinated people indoors and 50 fully vaccinated outdoors

All school students can return on-site learning (on at least a part time basis).

Hairdressing and personal care will open for up to 5 fully vaccinated people.

For regional Victoria:

10 people including dependents can visit your home per day (it’s advised that they are fully-vaccinated).

20 people can gather outdoors, including dependents

Community sport returns indoors for minimum number required.

Pubs, clubs and entertainment venues are open indoors to 30 fully vaccinated people.

All school students return onsite full time.

Funerals and weddings are allowed for 30 fully vaccinated

people indoors and 100 fully vaccinated outdoors.

More restrictions will ease when Victoria reaches its next vaccination milestone of 80% fully-dosed, which is expected to happen around November 5 (you can read more about that here). However, according to recent data from covidlive.com.au, that milestone may be reached even earlier.

Plus, Premier Daniel Andrews has promised that 30 visitors will be able to visit homes by Chrissy!!! Can’t wait to eat pav and sink a few tinnies with family I haven’t seen since last Christmas!!!!