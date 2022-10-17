Devastating Footage Is Being Shared Of Animals Fleeing Vic Floods — Here’s How You Can Help Them

CONTENT WARNING: The following article contains content about injured and vulnerable animals that may be distressing to some readers.

As the flood crisis continues in Victoria, people are sharing heartbreaking footage of native animals affected by the rising floodwaters. As well as donating to wildlife rescue organisations, there are a number of things you can do to help the vulnerable babies.

Wildlife Victoria, Bohollow Wildlife Shelter and other wildlife rescue services have been working tirelessly to help flood-affected wildlife across the state. On October 14, Wildlife Victoria confirmed via social media it had responded to more than 1000 calls in 48 hours.

Over the past 48hrs #WildlifeVictoria has received over 1000 calls and our dedicated #volunteers have been busy across the state helping wet, distressed, and flood impacted #wildlife. Help us help wildlife by making a donation today https://t.co/upnMZmgf9J pic.twitter.com/qlA5EUMjHG — Wildlife Victoria (@wildlife_vic) October 14, 2022

The charity is a not-for-profit, so most of its members are volunteers. According to its website, Wildlife Victoria’s rescue service also relies on veterinarians who provide pro-bono services and licensed carers and shelters, which help rehabilitate and release the animals.

Wildlife Victoria chief executive Lisa Palma told Yahoo! the charity is “pretty much 100 per cent reliant on the public to support the life-saving work we do”.

The charity has set up a flood appeal to raise funds for its Emergency Rescue Service. Donations will allow Wildlife Victoria to keep running its phone lines around the clock, ensure travelling vets can continue responding to wildlife emergencies and also support its rescue volunteers.

Wildlife Victoria is currently accepting donations to our Flood Appeal. All donations will be used to keep our phones staffed 24/7, Travelling Vets responding in field, and help us support our amazing wildlife rescue volunteers across the state https://t.co/0XjTBe6FvL pic.twitter.com/VHFUeu8CNs — Wildlife Victoria (@wildlife_vic) October 16, 2022

Wildlife Victoria has been rescuing animals across the state, including a wombat who was found swimming through floodwaters in Ghin Ghin. Luckily, one of the charity’s volunteers rescued the poor bub and took it to a nearby shelter.

UPDATE: A wombat has been captured swimming through floodwaters in Echuca. #vicfloods pic.twitter.com/kb8aPUemGv — Wildlife Victoria (@wildlife_vic) October 16, 2022

Bohollow Wildlife Shelter is accepting donations to help fund its 24/7 wildlife rescue service and ensure injured animals are cared for, and its co-owner Deb Fowler told SBS food, hay, bird seed, towels and blankets were also welcomed.

According to the organisation’s website, it receives no government funding or assistance and its two shelters in Kotupna and Bunbartha are, understandably, extremely costly to run.

“Each shelter alone, every year, may cost in excess of $20,000,” Bohollow’s website read.

“Expenses include fuel for rescue, rescue materials/tools, veterinary, wildlife feeding and housing requirements.”

The organisation recently took to Facebook urging drivers to slow down when driving on the causeway between Shepp and Mooroopna as scared kangaroos were nearby.

“Our wildlife is being pushed out by rising river and creek waters and roos in particular have nowhere to go but onto the roads and into the towns,” the post read.

“They are frightened, wet and exhausted. Please be considerate of their plight.

“We are doing everything we can to help but slowing down, being mindful and understanding that our wildlife are struggling in these conditions makes a huge difference to them.”

Other native animals such as echidnas, birds, possums have also been affected by the devastating flooding. Shepparton local Justin Hunter told 9News about the moment him and his partner saw an echidna trying to find higher ground.

“It’s nose popped up so I know it was an echidna,” he said.

“My partner and I tried to figure out a way to rescue it, but it was too dangerous.

“It was washed away in the current under the causeway so we ran across the road to make sure it came out the other side. It came out and that’s when I recorded.

“We stayed there watching until we felt it might reach a tree or branches. It appeared to catch hold of a tree and climb onto branches before we had to leave the area.”

If you find an injured or displaced animal, Bohollow has collated information outlining what to do in a wildlife emergency and the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning has prepared a factsheet with tips on helping flood-affected wildlife.

According to the ABC, more than 11,000 Victorian residents have applied for emergency relief payments and thousands have been displaced.

Echuca residents are on high alert, with a second flood peak from the Murray River expected to hit on Wednesday.