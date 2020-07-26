Daniel Andrews has announced some worrying COVID-19 statistics for Victoria, confirming that 10 people died in the state in the last 24 hours, while 45 new cases were recorded. This makes it the deadliest day in Australia so far.

The Premier lashed out at people who still refuse to wear masks in the face of of such sobering figures, telling the people of Victoria:

“This is not about human rights. There are 10 families that are going to be burying someone in the next few days – wear a mask. It’s not too much to ask.”

He continued:

“What’s more, the nurse who will be treating you or a loved one, they will be wearing a mask, so you wear one to prevent that nurse from having to treat more patients. It can’t get any more serious than that. 10 families are currently planning funerals and the youngest among them [is] someone in their 40s. Please wear a mask. Everyone. And if you don’t, you will get fined and that’s exactly as it should be.”

Andrews urged people to stay home if they are feeling unwell, noting that workplace like meat works, aged are facilities and warehouses are driving the current wave of the infection.

He said that going to work while sick poses an “unacceptably high risk” and that everyone in Victoria needs to be vigilant about their health:

“It is a wildly infectious virus and whether you have underlying complex health issues or whether you are otherwise healthy, people have died from all of those cohorts and more from right around the world.”

Overnight, Andrews made an impassioned Facebook post asking young people in Victoria to please “do the right thing” and help stop the spread of COVID in the community.

He said: