Victoria, we’ve finally got some good news for you, today you’ve recorded the lowest amount of new coronavirus cases in 13 weeks which is simply excellent work.

Unfortunately, there have been eight new deaths alongside this news, but it looks like new infections are on a steady decline, with just 28 new cases being found in the last 24 hours. This stat is the lowest total since way back on June 24, when the state recorded 20 new cases.

For the city to take steps towards re-opening, Melbourne’s average must remain below 50 until September 28. Currently, the 14-day rolling average is at 44.4 cases, with regional Victoria sitting at 2.9.

Come on Melburnians, victory is so close.

Meanwhile, regional Victorians are stepping back out into the sunshine as restrictions ease and locals move to step three of their coronavirus reopening roadmap.

The changes, which came in at 11.59pm last night, allow regional Victorians to do many things they’ve been banned from doing such as travel around the state, meeting in groups of 10 outdoors and putting kids back in community sport.

Premier Daniel Andrews praised Victorians earlier this week for their hard work.

“I am absolutely delighted to be able to announce that regional Victoria… will be able to take the third step in our safe and steady road map to COVID-normal,” Mr Andrews said on Tuesday.

“It‘s a massive thing. It is such good news. I am so, so pleased and proud of every single regional Victorian who has stayed the course, followed the rules, got tested.”