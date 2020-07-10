Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has confirmed the grim news that the state has now recorded a staggering 288 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
That figure far exceeds the state’s previous 24-hour high water mark of 191 cases which was recorded this past Tuesday. That also far exceeds the highest single-day total for any Australian jurisdiction throughout the entire pandemic thus far, eclipsing the mark set by NSW on March 28th with 212 cases.
The number now also means Victoria has recorded more cases of coronavirus than any other state or territory, with 3,397 in total.
Of the new cases, 26 are connected to known outbreaks, and a further 262 remain under investigation by health officials. Those new cases came on the back of 37,588 tests being conducted yesterday, which is also a new single-day record.
Addressing media a short time ago, Premier Dan Andrews also encouraged the wearing of masks in hot spots within Metropolitan Melbourne, particularly in areas where social distancing is not possible.
“
“
Officials had reportedly anticipated case numbers to spike as results from a massive testing blitz across Melbourne roll in. The city’s current Stage 3 lockdowns, which were brought into effect on Wednesday night, will take some time before they start having an impact on overall case numbers.Image: Getty Images / Asanka Ratnayake