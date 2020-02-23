In a move that’s been a very long time coming, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed that the State Government will finally be moving to implement a container deposit scheme in the state, meaning residents will be able to exchange empty drink containers and receive a small amount of change in return.

Victoria is the last state or territory in Australia without some form of container deposit scheme as part of its broader recycling strategy, so this morning’s announcement brings the southern state in line with the rest of the country. Currently, South Australia, New South Wales, Queensland, the Northern Territory, and the ACT all have schemes in active operation. Western Australia is set to bring theirs into effect from June this year, while Tasmania’s will commence in 2022.

A deposit scheme in Victoria likely won’t be rolled out until 2023, however this morning’s announcement ends weeks of speculation regarding the matter. It also comes at a pivotal time in the state’s recycling industry, with recycling megalith SKM going into liquidation last year sending the state’s ordinary recycling operations into bedlam.

In a short post on Facebook, Premier Andrews stated the scheme will “reduce litter and waste,” and is “just one part of a massive overhaul of our state’s recycling industry.”

The scheme has bi-partisan support in Parliament, and has the backing of several large industry producers, including Coca-Cola Amatil.

The finer details of the scheme are yet to be determined, including what return per can Victorian residents will get. However the amount is likely to be similar to other states that have a 10c per can cap.