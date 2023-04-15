In fabulous news for anyone who loves recycling and money, folks in Victoria will soon be able to get a 10c rebate on every old can, carton and bottle they take to a state-run recycling centre.

Premier Dan Andrews announced the program, which will kick off on November 1, via social media on Friday.

In classic Victorian fashion, the scheme will be the biggest of its kind in Australia.

It'll be Australia's most convenient and accessible beverage container recycling scheme.



More info here: https://t.co/lBtx4dABw5 — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) April 14, 2023

The initiative’s official name will be the Container Deposit Scheme or “CDS Vic” for short.

Its aim will be to “reduce Victoria’s litter by up to half, create new economic opportunities, generate 645 jobs and turn drink containers into new recycled products,” per a press release by the state government.

The scheme will also be extended to charities, community groups, environmental groups, sporting clubs and educational organisations, which will be able to coordinate donations from their respective communities in order to raise funds.

A whopping 600 recycling drop-off points are planned across the state.

“Victoria’s Container Deposit Scheme will maximise the number of cans, bottles and cartons being recycled into new products, put extra cash in Victorian pockets and will reduce the amount of litter in our environment by half,” said State Minister for Environment Ingrid Stitt.

If you’re thinking to yourself, “hang on, this sounds awfully familiar”, you’d be right. A similar program has excited in South Australia since 1977.

SA is immensely proud of its recycling efforts, with the state’s EPA reporting a return rate of 76% based on figures from 2020-2021, the highest of any state or territory in Australia.

Additionally, bevvy containers only comprise 2.8% of total landfill because most of it is returned for the 10c rebate.

READ MORE The City Of Randwick Created Its Own Soft Plastic Recycling Program, Setting An Absolute Example

Good to know the system works!

Piggybacking on SA’s success, the Northern Territory also introduced a container deposit scheme in 2012.

I honestly can’t wait for the Container Deposit Scheme to get up and running.

I just hope they’ll deposit the money onto my card so I don’t have to lug around a sack full of 10c pieces like the worst and heaviest Santa cosplay you’ve ever seen.