Future Renters Can Now Report Shit Properties In Victoria Through A Cheeky Complaint Form

Victorians can now bust dodgy rentals through an official complaint form that’ll alert Consumer Affairs Victoria. Feels like heaven’s gates have opened just by a centimetre. Hallelujah!

Have you ever checked out a rental in Victoria and felt like it was falsely advertised or that it didn’t meet the minimum living standards?

Well, from June 5, punters who’ve come face to face with those issues can now submit an official complaint form — which has been backed by the Allan Labor Government’s $4 million renting taskforce — to Consumer Affairs Victoria, which will then assess the complaint and take matters into its own hands.

The state government says the form will make it easier for people to report properties that are below the rental minimum standard or that have been falsely advertised.

“Anyone with concerns that a property up for rent is not being advertised fairly or does not meet the legal minimum standards for a safe and secure home can now more easily alert Consumer Affairs Victoria,” Minister for Consumer Affairs Gabrielle Williams said.

“The rental complaint form is backed by our renting taskforce and rental minimum standards campaign. These measures are making our rental market fairer for all Victorians and ensuring that all rental properties can be called a home.”

(Image source: iStock)

It’s a criminal offence to allow tenants to move into a property that doesn’t meet minimum standards.

If Consumer Affairs finds these issues, real estate professionals and landlords can face the maximum penalties for individuals exceeding more than $11,000 and $57,000 for businesses. Harsher penalties can also be applied under the Australian Consumer Law for “misleading advertisements or other false representations”.

How do I submit a rental complaint form?

People who are looking to rent, real estate agents and members of the public can submit a form after viewing the property online or in person.

Per the Consumer Affairs Victoria website, those who are lodging a complaint form must provide evidence of the issue such as photos of the property in the advertisement vs the property in person.

You will also need the property’s address, the business address of the real estate agent of the rental provider and the name and contact details of the real estate agent if it applies to your case.

The rental complaint form is available online and can be filled out here.

Also, before you start dragging rentals, please note that the complaint form is only for properties available to rent! But if you’re living in a space with the same issues, you can fill out a general enquiry form right here.

READ MORE Landlords Are Shaking In Their Negatively Geared Boots Over Purple Pingers’ Squatting Advice

Look, I always believed that snitches get stitches, but in this case that doesn’t apply.

Snitch your heart out!!!

Image source: Harry Potter & The Chamber Of Secrets