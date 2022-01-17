Victoria is set to roll out millions of rapid antigen tests, or RATs, across the state and finally, some good fkn news.

The state recorded 22,429 cases and six deaths on Monday morning, a number that will probably get higher when people can actually get their hands on rapid tests and confirm their symptoms are indeed the spicy lung.

Now, the Victorian Government has received its first delivery of 3 million highly anticipated RATs from a huge bulk order of 44 million, and they’ll be distributed starting today — though that doesn’t mean every single one of us is about to get one.

Essential workers and workers in ‘sensitive settings’ will be prioritised in terms of who receives RATs, as they should be, so that they can be tested regularly and protect the people around them better. This includes workers in our health system, emergency services, and disability and aged care services.

People who have pre-existing conditions that make them more susceptible to severe affects from COVID will also be part of this initial roll out, so they can detect the virus early in their system.

Some tests will be given to community groups and multicultural and religious associations to be distributed for free to their communities.

Everyone else will have to wait until there are more RATs, but help is on the way dears!! Help is on the way!!!

“Thanks to our bulk order of tests, Victorians will soon be able to reliably obtain a free RAT,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said in a statement.

“As more tests progressively arrive, we’ll continue to roll them out to those who need them.”