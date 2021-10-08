Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has been issued two fines for momentarily walking outside without a mask.

Andrews was fined a total of $400 for failing to wear a mask on Wednesday and Thursday, both incidents occurred outside Parliament House.

“Premier Andrews received two fines today (8 October) for not wearing a mask, each to the value of $200,” VIC police said in a statement.

This comes after footage emerged on social media of the Premier breaching public health orders by forgetting to wear a mask.

Daniel Andrews quickly apologised for the breach and even said that if for whatever reason he’s not issued a fine, he would the same value of the fine to charity.

“I am aware that as I approached two press conferences at the back of parliament house this week I removed my mask after leaving the car, before I walked to the back doors,” Andrews said.

“I expect Victoria Police to assess this and if they choose to issue a fine, of course I will pay it.

“If they do not issue a fine I will donate the same value to a charity working to support people in this pandemic because whilst this was an oversight, oversights matter – everyone needs to follow the rules and I am sorry it occurred.”

Under current COVID-19 restrictions, people who are caught not wearing a mask outside of their homes will be fined $200.