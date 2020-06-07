Victoria Police have recently started a recruitment campaign using sponsored Facebook advertisements and hoo boy, they really picked a bad time to preach about police officers having the opportunity to “really give back to [their] community.”

The advertisement pictured below, which popped up on my own personal Facebook just one day after Melbourne’s powerful Black Lives Matter protest, is one of 11 new campaigns launched by Victoria Police in an effort to recruit an additional 3000+ cops.

According to the state budget, Victoria Police is trying to recruit 3,135 new officers, which may be a little difficult now that we’re all pretty keen to throw out the whole justice system in Australia and start again.

Anyone keen to join the force right now? Anyone? Anyone at all?

In what we can only assume must’ve been a wild coincidence, all 11 of the sponsored recruitment posts were sent live on June 4, just two days before the protests were set to kick off around the country.

This specific advertisement was targeted at women aged 18-44, however Victoria Police are yet to respond to a request asking for further information on their recruitment target demographic.

But this year’s poorly-timed recruitment campaign is really just the icing on the already fucked cake because it comes just one year after the Victorian Police spent close to $5 million on advertising costs specifically for recruitment costs. So if last year’s $5 million wasn’t enough to convince people to join the police force, are we meant to believe an additional, near-identical campaign should do the trick?

According to the Victoria Police Annual Report for 2018-19, Victorian Police spent a whopping $3,592,000 on “advertising expenditure” for a police recruitment campaign. Oh, and let’s not forget the additional $1,092,000 spend on creative/campaign development, research, print and collateral and other campaign costs specifically for the purpose of recruiting new officers.

In total, the Victorian Police spent a staggering $4,684,000 on the “police recruitment campaign,” so if they’re still spending money on targeted recruitment ads a year later, was it really money well spent?

As it currently stands, the Victoria Police are set to receive $186.1 million worth of funding from the Victorian Government in the 2019-2020 financial year. This makes up 34.1% of the total budget for the Department of Justice and Community Safety, according to the Parliament of Victoria Public Accounts and Estimates Committee.

It is unclear how much of this $186.1 million budget for 2019/20 is allocated for recruitment advertising costs, but it could be assumed that a similar figure will be spent on recruitment this financial year as the number of proposed new recruits (3,135) is identical.

While it may be a small portion of their overall budget, in a time when we’re campaigning for police reform and better systems to be put in place to protect Indigenous people from falling victim to police brutality and custodial deaths, maybe that $5 million would be better spent elsewhere. Just a thought.

We reached out to Victoria Police seeking further information on their advertising spend for the 2019/20 financial year, their use of Facebook’s targeted advertising software and the timeliness of the campaign. We’ll be sure to update you if/when they get back to us.