VetChat Is A New Telehealth Service For Your Furry Little Friends That’ll Save You Time & Money

As a pet parent, the absolute fear that washes over you when you have to rush your beloved bestie to the vet is traumatising, to say the least. So when I recently read about VetChat, I was stoked to hear we have more options than just our local vet. Never heard of VetChat? Lemme explain.



Recently, we left our gorgeous cockerspanial in the hands of our housemates while we went on a little weekender — only to return home to find out the cheeky little bugger had dug into a packet of the roomies’ milk chocolate chips. Our housemate didn’t realise how dangerous chocolate was for dogs, and only told us when we arrived home around 9pm on Sunday night.

Marley had eaten the packet of chocolate chips earlier that day, so by the time we had found out, it was almost too late to take him to our regular vet. So, it was off to the 24 hour emergency vet we went. It was there that we found out that milk chocolate was the least deadly form of chocolate (dark cocoa is the worst) and Marls hadn’t consumed enough to do any real damage, only give him a decent case of the shits for a day or two.

This is Marley, the goodest boy

That said, to find out this precious information, it took a rather large vet bill and a good hour at the emergency vet after 9pm on a Sunday. So had we of known about VetChat, we probably could have save ourselves some time and money.

VetChat is basically a way that you can FaceTime an Aussie vet anytime, anywhere if you’re looking for peace of mind after your little fur baby has done a mischief. On average, about 70 per cent of after-hours vet calls don’t require emergency care, so VetChat not only supports pet owners but also alleviates some of the burden on vet clinics’ after-hours services and emergency hospitals.

Speaking with a vet has truly never been easier — or quicker! To chat with a vet, simply visit VetChat, and hit ‘Speak to a vet’ and you’ll be connected in under two minutes. All of VetChat’s vets are board-certified and have at least five years of experience, so you can relax knowing your furry friend is in safe hands.

A one-off on-demand consultation is just $59 so with the cost of living continuing to climb, this is an accessible option to receive convenient expert care. There’s also a handy VetChat membership called VetChat Plus which gives members access to unlimited VetChat for just $20/ month, in case your pet requires a little more care.

VetChat is also available 365 days per year, including all public holidays. How good?!

