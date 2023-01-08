I know the weather in Melbourne is stunning RN but the Environment Protection Authority has warned beach bunnies to steer clear of a few beaches ‘cos they’ve been contaminated by an oil spill. It is, as they say, not ideal.

On Friday, EPA Victoria issued a water quality alert for Elwood, St Kilda, Middle Park, South Melbourne, Port Melbourne, Sandridge and Williamstown beaches following reports of a mysterious oily substance on the sand and in the water.

It had also copped reports of dead fish but it was yet to establish whether their demise was connected to the oil spill. Thoughts, feelings and commiserations to the fallen scaly soldiers.

The EPA confirmed on Saturday morning that the spill was vegetable oil — mainly palm oil — which is a truly peculiar substance to land in the beach. Perchance the Tasman Sea is in its margarine era?

The water quality at South Melbourne, Port Melbourne and Sandridge beaches was upgraded to good on Sunday. At Elwood and St Kilda, the water quality’s been upgraded from poor to fair.

Good, as one would assume, means the water quality is hunky dory for swimming, boogie boarding and so on and so forth.

On the other hand, fair means the water quality may not be suitable for a dip, so you should check for signs of pollution before wading in. We’re talking rubbish, murky water and literal oil which is used for cooking.

If you have found yourself at an oily beach in the past few days, the good news is that vegetable oil isn’t dangerous for humans. The worst that’ll happen is you’ll be a bit greasy, much like old mate in The Simpsons.

The bad news is that vegetable oil can be harmful to some wildlife, so it’s important to report pollution to EPA Victoria so the wee critters can be helped.

As for how the vegetable oil landed on the beach in the first place, authorities aren’t 100 per cent sure. According to the Guardian, it most likely came from a commercial source ‘cos there was so much of it.

This could be the perfect time to invest in a paddling pool or force your rich mates to host a pool party at their parent’s house in Toorak. We all saw it on Christmas Day via Instagram Story!