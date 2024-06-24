Vapes To Be Sold At Aussie Pharmacies From October In ‘Watered-Down’ Ban: What You Need To Know

Vapes will soon be made available as a behind-the-counter product at pharmacies across Australia after the federal government struck a deal with the Greens to pass its anti-vaping legislation. The big change comes months after the federal government cracked down on the trade and importation of vapes.

On Monday, Australia’s Health Minister Mark Butler announced that the government has made an agreement to “water down” the ban imposed on the trade of e-cigarettes, ABC News reports. This means that from October 1, vapes can be accessed as a behind-the-counter product after consulting a pharmacist.

As per the Guardian Australia, the Greens’ anti-vaping legislation can be identified as a “slightly relaxed version” of the federal government’s original scheme where consumers could only access vapes with a doctor’s script.

“Our world-leading laws will return vapes and e-cigarettes to what they were originally sold to the Australian community and to governments around the world as: therapeutic products to help hardened smokers kick the habit,” Butler told the publication.

“From Monday next week, it will be unlawful to supply, manufacture, import, and sell a vape outside of a pharmacy setting. These laws protect young Australians and the broader community from the harms of recreational vaping, while ensuring that those who really need access to a therapeutic vape for help to quit smoking, can get one from their local pharmacy.”

Here’s everything we know so far about the new anti-vaping legislation.

Do you still need a doctor’s script to buy a vape?

From October 1, consumers will no longer need a doctor’s prescription to buy a vape.

As per the Guardian Australia, within the Greens’ amendments, vapes would be available to the public as a Schedule 3 pharmacist-only medication for Australians 18 and over. People who are under 18 who legitimately need a vape will still require a doctor’s script.

The vapes will be plain packaged with menthol and mint as the only flavour options.

Why was there a change in the anti-vaping legislation?

According to the Guardian Australia, The Greens argued the change will allow vapes to become more accessible to those consumers who need them for legitimate health reasons. It also cuts the risk of these patients from facing issues with the law.

The Sydney Morning Herald also reported that Butler had previously raised the idea of vapes becoming a behind-the-counter product.

“Health ministers are interested in exploring, for example, whether there is a pharmacist-only pathway to get a vape,” Butler said back in November, per the SMH.

“There’s a range of other things you can get from your pharmacist that are generally behind the counter, they require a conversation with the pharmacist, they don’t require a prescription from a doctor.

“We haven’t made that decision yet, but I’ve said if [the planned reforms are] not sufficient to ensure that people with a genuine therapeutic need can get access, then we’ll look at other ways.”

Is it still illegal to be using a vape without a prescription?

Consumers who own personal use quantities of any vapes will not cop criminal charges, and there will be an eight-month personal possession amnesty period, the Guardian Australia reports.

The amendments will also target “commercial vendors” rather than individuals.