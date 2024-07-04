Vanessa Hudgens Slammed Paps For ‘Exploiting’ Birth Of Her And Cole Tucker’s First Baby

Vanessa Hudgens should be soarin’, flyin’ after giving birth to her first child, but instead, she’s had to call out pesky paparazzi for taking unsolicited snaps of her leaving the hospital with her new babe in arms.

ICYMI: news broke on July 3 that the High School Musical star had welcomed her and MLB baseballer husband Cole Tucker‘s first bub, with outlets in the likes of TMZ, Page Six and Daily Mail sharing an SD card full of pap pics to their sites.

Before the photos were splashed across the internet, the public was none the wiser that Hudgens had given birth.

So, yeah, Miss Sneakernight has every right to be pissed that her biggest life event to date was thrust into the tabloids before she and Tucker could announce it their way.

The new mumma took to Instagram on July 5 to slam media for “exploiting” her family’s privacy at what should be a momentous occasion for the couple.

“We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media,” she penned on her Story (and side note: pure poetry, IMO).

Hudgens then confirmed that yes, she did indeed give birth and that the lil’ fam is thriving.

“Despite all of that, mom, dad and baby are happy and healthy.” Hurrah!

You tell ’em, mumma! (Image: Instagram)

Tucker, who the actress-slash-singer wed in December 2023, reshared his wife’s post to his own Insta Story.

Up until the scummy pap leak, Hudgens did pretty well to keep her pending arrival under wraps.

She was already several months into her pregnancy when she announced the news by flaunting her bump on the Oscars red carpet.

V nonchalant, v celebrity.

As such, we can only expect Hudgens and Tucker to announce an equally chic n cool name for their baby — just whenever they’re ready to do so.