US Sports Betting Company Apologises After Using 9/11 Tragedy In ‘Shameful’ Promotion

An American-based betting app has been forced to apologise after it rightfully faced backlash for using the September 11 terrorist attacks in a promotion.

Boston-based sports betting company DraftKings took to X, formerly Twitter, to apologise for its promotion that used the 9/11 tragedy to entice punters to bet on football and baseball teams playing on the anniversary of the attacks.

“We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11,” its apology statement began.

“We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for familiar of those who were directly affected.”

In the advertisement, the company reportedly wrote, “Never Forget,” followed by “Bet these New York teams to win tonight on 9/11”.

When the parlay first appeared on the app, many folks reposted it on X, calling out DraftKings for its betting blunder. One user even described it as a “moronic decision”.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Brett Eagleson, whose father Bruce was killed in the World Trade Center attacks and runs a families and first responders organisation called 9/11 Justice, slammed the parlay.

“It is shameful to use the national tragedy of 9/11 to promote a business,” Eagleson said.

“We need accountability, justice and closure, not self-interest and shameless promotion.”

September 11, 2001, marks the deadliest terror attack on US soil in history. According to CBS News, almost 3,000 people were killed after four planes were hijacked by attackers from terrorist group Al Qaeda.

Two of the planes flew into the World Trade Centre’s Twin Towers, located in New York, and another flew into the Pentagon. The fourth one reportedly crashed into an open field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back, as per the publication.

This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the tragedy.