The Veronicas vocalist Jess Origliasso has taken to Instagram to blast a bunch of right-wing student protesters who stormed a drag event at a local library.

The event in question was a “children’s story telling event” hosted by “two gorgeous drag queens” and run by the Brisbane City Council Libraries and Rainbow Families Qld.

“Bigotry is alive in Brisbane today,” Jess said in her length Instagram post explaining the situation.

“This morning a good friend of mine took her daughter along to a children’s story telling event by two gorgeous Drag Queens, when a screaming group of UQ (University of Queensland) young Libs stormed the event, causing chaos and distress to children and everybody there.”

“I am absolutely furious. Our world is in need of love & healing, now more than ever. What they did today was add to the bigotry, division and trauma young children are left to face in today’s society.”

We live in a diverse society in which children will very quickly be exposed to a variety of different people and ways of life. By introducing children to the LGBTQIA community at a young age, it helps to normalise all sorts of people who may live life a little differently to their own families.

The even aimed to encourage “tolerance and acceptance” through a “fabulous, family friendly afternoon Drag Queen Story Time”, according to the Facebook description.

Drag Queen Story Time events have taken place in Brisbane on four separate occasions, and is hardly a groundbreaking idea, with countless other library events using a similar concept across the globe.

Throughout the footage posted by Jess, protesters can be heard repeatedly screaming “drag queens are not for kids.”

Police were called to the scene at approximately 12.20pm, with reports that 15-20 protesters were causing distress at the community event.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the protest was organised by The UQ Liberal National Club.

The UQ Liberal National Club took to Facebook to release a statement, claiming they were defending “LNP values against a corrosive gender ideology.”

“After a ratepayer-funded Drag Queen Story Hour finished this Sunday, we decided to make a public demonstration against the Brisbane City Council endorsing it. We stayed outside the room in which was being held, waited until the event was over to make our point, did not respond to the insults which were hurled at us, and left when directed by security.”

“We believe that the use of rate-payer money on hiring Drag Queens (one of whom is an adult industry award winner, the other of which is organising protests against the Liberal National Religious Freedom Bill) is deeply inappropriate and does not align with the LNP values the Council should be promoting.”

To reiterate, this was a children’s reading event, not some sort of outrageous, sexualised performance. A. Reading. Event.

“Do you know what’s not for kids? Deliberately distressing and terrifying children and their carers.”

A spokesperson from Rainbow Families Queensland told The Daily Telegraph that the protest resulted in the children feeling “unsafe.”

Children should be exposed to all sorts of different religions, genders, cultures, sexualities and ways of life, especially ones that are different to their home life. It’s the only way we can raise a new generation that aren’t a bunch of closed-minded dickheads.

I assure you, unless we’re forcing children to read your aunty’s weird, self-published erotica, any story time events will not damage the kids.