The spawns of Satan that work at the ninth layer of Hell, the UNO layer, have concocted a hellish new product to create even more rifts between you and your family. Just when you thought UNO couldn’t possibly become more twisted and vile, here it is, UNO All Wild.

Yes, friends, 2022 is here and the succubi grinding gears in the metallic chambers of UNO damnation have decided to introduce some brand new cards to the game we all know and love.

READ MORE Get Around These Tarot Card Deck Options If You're Keen On Tempting Fate This Week

So, you know those cards that fuck up the game for everyone else and cause insane amounts of chaos for everyone who decided to sell their souls and play a cursed game of UNO with you? Yeah, those fuckers.

Well, imagine if every card in the game was just those bastards, with no numbers or colours. Oh, and add in some more devilish card effects. That’s UNO All Wild for ya.

We told you 2022 was going to be wild. Introducing a few new cards:

the Wild Target +2

the Wild Swap Hands

the Wild Double Skip

the Wild Skip

the Wild Reverse. pic.twitter.com/4LL94aL4ug — UNO (@realUNOgame) January 10, 2022

All wild, all the time. Everyone drawing dozens of cards, skipping all of their turns and even swapping hands. Was 2021 not enough suffering? Now I need my siblings denouncing me as a relative just because I made them draw 10 cards in an orgy of coloured chaos?

And to make matters worse, the newly introduced cards are batshit insane. I’m talking Skip 2, a targeted draw card (to make enemies even quicker) and a hand swapping card to help you dump your hands of 27 onto that sucker who just called UNO.

Here’s a look at the new ringleaders of Hell:

And if you were confused about how things like the Wild Skip 2 work in a two-player game (or other wild interactions with these new cards), then the gay intern behind the UNO Twitter has you covered.

It skips the next two players, so yes in a 2 player game you would be skipping yourself as well. — UNO (@realUNOgame) January 11, 2022

A player of your choice draws 2 cards, but does not lose their turn. — UNO (@realUNOgame) January 11, 2022

When the Wild Forced Swap Hand card is played, you MUST swap hands with another player. — UNO (@realUNOgame) January 10, 2022

No, this is a game of its own! — UNO (@realUNOgame) January 10, 2022

UNO All Wild, not to be confused with the regular, less violent form of the game, isn’t available in Australia just yet, but if you’re desperate enough you can snag it at the American Mattel.com website.

And no, they didn’t pay me a cent to write about their new product, I just love to watch the world burn and see families rip themselves apart from the roots up.

Now go on and try to enjoy this game with anyone, I dare you.