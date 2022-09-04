The University of Queensland’s student magazine has defended an article that teaches students who are struggling with exorbitant living costs how to safely shoplift.

Semper Floreat published the hypothetical guide in a recent print addition, as well as online.

“‘Frifting’ (free shopping) is a legitimate action for the working class to take in ongoing class war. Staying above the poverty line, for many, is a full-time job,” it read.

“Be sure to target large corporations and not ‘ma and pa’ joints, take what you need, and even what you can (giving to others in need), or at least turn a blind eye.”

The hypothetical guide provided students with tips on safely shoplifting from grocery stores and clothing chains, as well as recommendations on adopting a “character” to divert attention.

Semper Floreat editor-in-chief William Kugelman wrote a pre-empted response to the piece, after learning The Courier-Mail was preparing a story about two of the publication’s recent articles — including the hypothetical guide to safe shoplifting.

“We stand by our decision to publish the hypothetical safe shoplifting guide, entitled ‘The Subtle Art of Shoplifting’ as helping hard-done-by students in a world where cost of living is on the rise,” he said.

“Increasingly, people are forced into impoverishment and homelessness, while the ruling class, governments, and corporations, enjoy the fruits of the working class’ stolen labour.”

The Courier-Mail said Semper Floreat‘s article was “controversial”, had “stunned many of [UQ’s] students” and “outrageously” encouraged “participants to wear a face mask and cover identifiables, such as tattoos, piercings or hair”.

Brisbane Greens councillor Jonathan Sriranganathan defended the “semi-serious” hypothetical guide on Facebook and called for privileged people to understand how difficult it is for vulnerable Australians relying on welfare payments to survive.

“When your income is so far below the poverty line, it’s almost impossible to afford to eat healthily, pay the rent, pay your other bills, and replace things that wear out from time to time,” he said.

“There’s a lot of stigma around stealing, because it’s seen as a moral failing of the individual. Even in progressive circles, many of us shy away from talking about it because we don’t want to reinforce the harmful, damaging and inaccurate stereotypes that people on low incomes are dishonest or unethical. “But I think we need to challenge that head on and say that if people are stealing, it’s not because they’re ‘bad people’ – it’s because our current economic system is fundamentally broken, and allows the rich to get richer while the poor sleep on the street.” He also said it was “100 per cent ethically justifiable for people on low incomes to steal food from major supermarkets like Woolworths and Coles,” while it was “somewhat less defensible” to steal from small and independent businesses.

Maybe the Labor government should raise JobSeeker or actually fkn do something to improve the lives of vulnerable Australians — including students struggling with studying and working amid cruel cost of living pressures — if they don’t want people to shoplift from wealthy corporations?