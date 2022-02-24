Russia has launched a military attack on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning local time and details of the Ukraine situation are still emerging.

At 5am local time (2:30pm AEDT), reporters in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and several other cities hundreds of kilometres apart recorded audible explosions in their broadcasts.

It has been confirmed that the explosions were Russian missile strikes.

This comes just after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced live on TV he had authorised a “special military operation” in Ukraine’s Donbas region.

But explosions and artillery noise has been reported in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Odessa, Mariupol and Kramatorsk.

What’s happening in Ukraine right now?

Footage is emerging from people on the ground in Ukraine of the strikes.

Early morning photos show people taking shelter in subway stations, and one journalist tweeted that he and his team had been ordered to shelter underground.

Residents have also been posting accounts of hearing the feeling explosions from their homes.

As the sun rose, more footage of missiles has emerged.

Details of the attacks and the Ukraine situation are still unclear and much of the reporting and footage is coming through live on Twitter and other social media. Some footage of thunder storms from years ago has already been called out as fake.

Footage from CNN was some of the first to emerge showing suspected bombing in Kyiv, before the reporter later confirmed the Russian attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an emotional TV appearance earlier today and said the invasion could cost tens of thousands of lives.

“If we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs,” he said.

