Here’s some nightmare fuel for your Saturday evening: a teenager has landed himself in quite the pickle after somehow inserting a whole fucking USB cable into his penis.

According to a case study by the medical journal Urology Case Reports via Science Direct, the UK-based lad inserted the knotted USB wire into his urethra as part of “sexual experimentation.” Have a go at the horrific-ass x-ray here.

He was then rushed to a local hospital after he began pissing blood. He was later transferred to University College Hospital London, and by that point, the end of the USB cable was protruding from the end of his penis.

He then requested for further examination without his mum present, which is when he admitted that he inserted the cable “to measure the length of his penis, triggered by sexual curiosity.”

Because of the way that it was lodged in there, surgeons reportedly had to make an incision between his genitals and his anus to remove the cable.

“The knotted cable was revealed in the proximal aspect of the penile urethra and cut from the remainder of the cord,” the case report reads.

“The urethra was closed with interrupted sutures and a urethral catheter was inserted. His recovery was uneventful, and he was discharged the following day with simple analgesia, oral antibiotics, and the urethral and suprapubic catheters in situ.”

The poor bloke returned to the hospital two weeks after the surgery for a check-up and the results showed “no evidence of urine leak or urethral stricture was observed apart from a slight calibre change at the distal bulbar and proximal penile urethra.

“The catheter was removed successfully, and ongoing follow-up is required to monitor for any long-term damage.”

So why on earth did this happen? Complex reports that there’s “been some concern” amongst medical professionals of a dangerous sexual practice called ‘sounding’, which involves a man inserting foreign objects into his urethra.

Apparently ‘sounding kits’ are being sold online, which include metal rods and other items to be inserted into the penis.

Be safe out there, kids.