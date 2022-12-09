A UK man has broken the record for the most amount of MDMA consumed in a lifetime after he reportedly downed 40,000 ecstasy tablets over nearly a decade.

The 37-year-old man, known only as Mr A, reportedly took 25 pingas a day at one point in his rave-laden life. I’ve never taken an MDMA in my life but if I were to… I would definitely take two MAX on a night out on Oxford Street. Any more and my heart may explode. But what would I know…

“To our knowledge, this is the largest amount of ecstasy lifetime consumption ever described,” Mr A’s psychiatrist Dr Christos Kouimtsidis co-wrote in the medical journal “Psychosomatics”.

Between the ages of 21 and 30, Mr A began taking X-cess amounts of X, starting with five tablets a weekend. He then proceeded to take three and a half a day and ultimately landed on 25 every single day. My friends, that is 25 times seven pills a week!!! (I can’t count).

“Typical use is not every day and not the number of tablets he was taking,” Kouimtsidis said.

“It was extreme, his use was really, really high.”

Mr A has since quit his rather extreme binge of pills after “collapsing” at parties three separate times.

He claimed he was high for quite a few months after he stopped, which I could only imagine would have felt like Hell. I mean, how would you go to sleep at night? My mind Some people’s minds apparently RACE while they’re on caps.

If the idea of taking 40,000 pingas and then living to tell the tale sounds enticing to you, keep in mind you probably won’t live to tell anything. This specific case is incredibly rare.

READ MORE PSA: A Highly Potent Psychedelic Being Sold In Syd As MDMA Has Lead To Several Hospitalisations

Excess of any substance can be fatal, and while MDMA overdose is actually quite a rare occurrence, it usually dehydrates the body which can lead to bad news for you if you don’t drink enough water. It can also be bad news if you drink too much to fight that parched feeling and end up drowning… which is a real thing that happens.

Mr A is reportedly living with a wide variety of nasty side effects including severe panic attacks, depression, hallucinations, paranoid ideation, muscle rigidity, short-term memory loss, disorientation to time and lack of concentration. He was admitted to a brain-injury unit to help improve some of his memory skills.

Stay safe out there, kids.