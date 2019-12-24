Ever fallen asleep in an Uber after a big night and been woken up by the driver upon arriving at your destination? Well good for you.

Sadly some British chick wasn’t so lucky.

A stunned Uber customer has taken to social media to voice her fury after being charged $A990 after she fell asleep and the driver took a 79-kilometre detour.

Ashleigh Cooper was out in central London for her work’s Chrissy party when she used the Uber app to book her ride home. The accounts manager was quoted around $A374 for the journey from St James’s Park to Gillingham, Kent, which should have been 65km. But the 27-year-old dozed off in the vehicle and the driver decided to take a massive detour via the M25.

Ashleigh was charged an insane $A990 for a 143-kilometre journey after the driver headed west first before making his way ’round the entire southern half of the M25.

“I knew it would be past an hour, it was really dark and I don’t drive in London,” she said, according to news.com.au.

“I don’t know the area so it was only by length of time. I wouldn’t have accepted that journey if it came up on the quote.

“The first thing I did the next morning was take it up with Uber and I finally got a call back four days later.”

Ashleigh added: “After all the bad customer service, I want compensation.

“Their ‘compensation’ offer of Uber credit to use for future rides is insulting.

“I don’t understand; I paid by card, I have never had Uber credit, I wanted to get paid back the way I paid.”

She has also criticised the app for not looking after females travelling alone.

She added: “Me and my friends have taken Ubers from London home before and it was over £100 ($A187).

“I don’t use Uber that often, I would have got the train normally. I don’t want to use them again.”

Uber is yet to comment on the alleged incident.