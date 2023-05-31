An Influencer Who Attended *That* Fkd Two Wrongs Event In Melb Has Broken His Silence

One of the influencers who attended the controversial Two Wrongs nightclub event in Melbourne has spoken out about the incident.

ICYMI: Two Wrongs held a ‘yuge event last weekend and during the festivities, the official IG for the nightclub uploaded snaps of influencers handling animals, including baby crocodiles and snakes. OFC, the nightclub was heavily slammed for the stunt, leading them to pull down all the Instagram Stories.

(Source: Instagram / @Aussieinfluenceropinions repost @morganwaterhouse)

One of the influencers who was there, Morgan Waterhouse has broken his silence on the fucked shindig via his IG Stories.

“Over the weekend I attended a private event which included live reptiles. I acknowledge that use of animals as a promotional tool is inappropriate,” the photographer wrote.

“I deeply regret posting the content and apologise for the hurt I have caused anyone.”

Waterhouse, who’s dating Olivia Molly Rogers, ended the statement by saying he loves animals and is educating himself, but not exactly specifying what he’s educating himself on.

(Source: Instagram / @morganwaterhouse)

TBH, I thought the apology was crap. I definitely recognise his attempt to apologise but what stuck out to me was that he said he regretted “posting the content”, not that he felt bad about putting the animals in a shitty predicament.

Other folks also clocked that same vibe from Waterhouse’s apology. Internet gossip sleuth Aussie Influencer Opinions (@Aussieinfluenceropinions) reposted the photographer’s IG story to their account and some people have completely slammed it.

One person wrote: “Deeply regret posting the content???? Literally the worst apology. Not even one. He just hates he got called out and people won’t stand for this. The voiceless must be protected.”

Another person labelled it as a “bullshit apology.”

Other folks also pointed out that the company who hired out the animals should also be held responsible, which is 100 per cent true.

“Very poor lapse of judgement from the club, can possibly be put down to a lack of knowledge on animal welfare or lack of experience etc, and they have apologised, however, the business renting them [the animals] out have no excuses,” one user wrote.

Earlier his week, Reptile Party Melbourne and Snakebusters owner Raymond Hoser defended his companies, which were both hired for the Two Wrongs event.

“Our animals are ambassadors so that the people at the nightclub and the people at the kid’s reptile parties that we do at every weekend, they say ‘the animals are beautiful, we want to save them’,” he told 7News.

(Source: Instagram / @warriorsforanimals)

On Sunday, animal rights advocate Bailey Mason contacted Two Wrongs over the event and shared a screenshot of their response to his IG Story.

“We did our due diligence with the animal events company and they ensured the environment was safe,” Two Wrongs told Mason.

“But we take your feedback very seriously and upon reflection on the event we will not be having animals in the bar for future events like these.”

(Source: Instagram / @warriorforanimals)

In response to the outrage, Champagne Lyla — the company that organised the Two Wrongs event — posted a photo of Corey Worthington with the caption, “Fun Saturday… Thanks for rocking out with us. Xx Lyla.”

(Source: Instagram / @champagnelyla)

On Monday, a spokesperson for Victoria’s Conservation Regulator confirmed that it was investigating the matter.

“The Conservation Regulator is investigating reports of a nightclub in South Yarra allowing visitors to handle native reptiles,” a spokesperson said, per Yahoo! News.

“Anyone with information about this incident or cases of wildlife crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Victoria.”

It seems like Waterhouse is the only person to officially put out some form of apology publicly.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Champagne Lyla, Two Wrongs and Reptile Party Melbourne for comment.

Image Source: Aussie Influencer Opinions