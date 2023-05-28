NOT OK: A Melb Nightclub Somehow Thought It Was A Good Idea To Pass Reptiles Around The Venue

Melbourne nightclub Two Wrongs has made an inexcusable boo-boo tonight by having animals in their venue as some kind of novelty.



All it took was five seconds on their Instagram Stories to see a photo album of people posing with snakes and baby crocodiles (or alligators, I’m not sure) inside the venue. It goes without saying, is not a place reptiles should be.

Two Wrongs — which is a fucking interesting name given the circumstances, isn’t it — has since realised that they’ve made a grave error in judgement and deleted any evidence of the animals in their Instagram Stories.



But I got screenshots before they did.

Also concerning is how many of the patrons at Two Wrongs posed with the animals and shared the content to their social media channels. Some of this footage has been on Two Wrongs’ Instagram Stories for over twelve hours before the venue was aware of their mistake.



Two Wrongs has over 18,000 followers on Instagram, including some influential names you would definitely know from reality TV. The venue is on Chapel Street in South Yarra.



While the footage of the animals has been taken down from the venue’s social media, Instagram page Aussie Influencer Opinions has shared images from Morgan Waterhouse and Mick Maio‘s Instagram Stories as well.



Two Wrongs have also disabled comments on the three live Instagram posts they have, after users took to the comments section to express their disgust in the venue’s poor choices.



“Animals aren’t props to be passed around in a busy nightclub,” Instagram user @space_scully wrote to Two Wrongs’ Instagram page.



Instagram account @jess.k.sunny added, “Use of animals as promotional tools in an incredibly frightening environment for them is disgusting and cruel.”



There are a lot of questions that still remain unanswered when it comes to this… misguided publicity stunt? I don’t even know what to call it other than seriously flipping stupid.



PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Two Wrongs for comment.



Image: @karolina__c, @aussieinfluenceropinions







