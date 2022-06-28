Two unsuspecting blokes have become bros for life in the wildest way: by discovering they were married to the same woman. Buckle up kids, we’re in for a wild ride.

Picture this: it was 2006, Shakira was at the top of the charts and Panic! at the Disco had just released “I Write Sins Not Tragedies”.

UK woman Karen Sherratt, who had just finalised a divorce with her first husband, met Peter Sherratt. After a whirlwind romance, the two got married. Life was good.

However, not long after the dust had settled and the two were supposed to live happily ever after, Peter noticed Karen acting suss. At the same time, money disappeared from their joint bank account.

“She would tell me lots of little lies about where she was and what she’d been doing,” Peter said, per news.com.au.

“Our shared accounts were always empty and I was really struggling ­financially to keep us afloat.

“When I asked her about our money problems she’d be evasive and cold. She was always hiding things from me.”

Peter began to grow paranoid about their account being left in overdraft with no explanation. He moved out of their house, but the couple remained married.

In 2012, still-married Karen met Christopher Thomas on a dating site. Another whirlwind romance later, the two were also married.

Side note: how is this woman getting men to give her two whole weddings. I can’t even get one boyfriend to propose.

Christopher said he knew Karen had “lots of secrets” but because he loved her, he didn’t push her for information.

It’s times like these where I’m grateful for my neurotic personality and inability to let things go.

Karen and Christopher were married and lived together for a year before he realised the truth — by opening and reading a letter from Peter who was petitioning for a divorce.

Being the confrontational bloke he is, Christopher placed the letter on their dining table and dipped.

“All the niggles and suspicions I’d had all came to a head the minute I found that document,” he recounted.

“In that moment I knew our entire ­relationship had been a lie and who knows how else she had fooled me.”

Like any sensible girly on MessyTok would do, Christopher reached out to Peter and the two reported Karen to the police for bigamy. A judge called her “dishonest” and “deceitful” before she was sentenced to four months in prison.

After the trial, Peter and Christopher got drinks together at a pub — and well, the rest is history.

“It might seem odd to some people that we get on so well,” Peter said about the pair’s friendship.

“But we have an ex-wife in common, we have had a shared experience too, it was pretty clear we had this bonding experience and we were going to become mates for a long time.

“She had us both under her spell and our close friendship is a result of that really.”

Aw, I adore a story of two babes choosing each other over their shitty, cheating partner. We love to see it.