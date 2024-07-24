Two Members Of Nine’s Olympic Broadcast Team Allegedly Assaulted By Gang Of Men In Paris

Two members of Channel Nine’s Olympics coverage staff were attacked during an attempted robbery on Monday night. This is the second attack on an Australian during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 so far, after a tourist was allegedly gang-raped.

Nine Newspapers reported that the two radio technicians escaped serious injury after a group of people allegedly tried to steal one of their backpacks on their walk home.

The two Nine staff had left the International Broadcast Centre and were making their way toward their accommodation in the north east Parisian suburb of Le Bourget when they were set upon by the assailants. The incident has been reported to police.

In an effort to keep its 200 team members safe, Nine reminded staff to remove their Olympic credentials when they aren’t necessary.

Reporter Christine Ahern told 3AW radio that the two staff members were “very shaken up,” but had already returned to work.

“There was no weapon used but there was quite a significant assault. The two workers managed to get away but obviously it’s a worry,” Ahern said.

As well as Nine’s staff being told not to wear Olympic credentials, Australian Olympians have been warned not to go out into the streets on their own, or in their uniform.

Australians attending the Games are urged to keep cautious while in France due to the high threat of terrorism during Paris 2024.

On Tuesday news broke that a 25-year-old Australian woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men in Paris on the night of July 20. Reports say she was found in a kebab shop, disoriented and in distress with her dress on backwards.

French police and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade are currently investigating the matter.

