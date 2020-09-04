Richmond players Sydney Stack and Callum Coleman-Jones have been suspended for 10 matches and sent home from the Gold Coast after breaching the AFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The AFL confirmed the suspension after Stack, 20, and Coleman-Jones, 21, took an Uber to a strip club, and then got into a fight outside the neighbouring kebab shop at around 3.30am on Friday morning.

“Richmond Football Club have been fined $100,000 for the breach – $75,000 for this breach and a further $25,000 that was the suspended amount from a previous breach,” the AFL said.

Word on the grapevine is the two men had been throwing fists against another group of blokes.

“Both men sustained facial injuries as a result of the incident,” police said in a statement shared on social media.

The men were issued infringement notices by the police and have been banned from the Gold Coast Safe Night Precincts.

Footage of the incident was captured by the security cameras at the kebab shop.

Both players have been isolated since returning to the Richmond HPC this morning.

AFL General Counsel Andrew Dillon said there is simply no excuse to breach protocols.

“The two players knew the rules and chose to ignore them, putting the safety of everyone at risk,” he said.

“The behaviour of the players is not what we expect, regardless of whether any protocols are in place or not.”

Stack and Coleman-Jones have become the subject of much scrutiny online since the news first broke, with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk denouncing their behaviour.

And then, well, more information started trickling in.

Cue the roasting.

