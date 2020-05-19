Thanks for signing up!

Twilight actor and aspiring chef Gregory Tyree Boyce has died. He was 30 years old.

Citing the Clark County Coroner’s Office, Variety reports Boyce and his partner, 27-year-old Natalie Adepoju, were found dead in a Las Vegas condo on May 13.

No cause of death for either individual has been released.

Boyce is survived by his ten-year-old daughter, Alaya, and Adepoju’s young son, Egypt.

Boyce was known for his portrayal of high school student Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight movie.

He featured in a pivotal car crash scene, which established the relationship between protagonists Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson).

As reported by Variety, Boyce was preparing to launch a restaurant business at the time of his death.

Taking to Facebook, Boyce’s mother, Lisa Wayne, said he was “In the process of starting a wing business, West Wings.

“He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers.

“Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc. He had flavors like, Tequila Lime Agave…those were my favorite.”

“I can say that my son was my favorite chef,” she added.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Adepoju’s family and friends “send our baby home the proper way.”

“Natalie had so much life to live we are saddened that her life was cut short,” says a statement on the fundraising page.