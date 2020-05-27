The only upside to bad tweets that are either super dumb, blatant trolls, or both, is that for several hours afterwards everybody rips into them. Everything is bad but at least we have this one stupid thing to dunk on, ya know?

Anyway, a person on Twitter decided to post a picture of glistening (and probably digitally edited) abs, the type that only appear when you work out daily and stop eating bread for like, a year. She asked the question: “Dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this?”

Dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this? ???? pic.twitter.com/nO4Xp5mSw2 — Katiey ???? (@katiey_KE_) May 25, 2020

Honestly? Anything: bread, beer, an allergy to spending every waking hour in the gym, having different priorities. Take your pic.

Achieving abs like that is great! But let’s not even pretend they’re easy or possible for everyone. Even Kumail Nanjiani recently made it very, very clear that his new swole status was only down to time, considerable effort, and a truckload of studio money.

Anyway, since the only good thing to come out of a tweet like this one is the memes, let’s get into them, shall we?

Dear men, What’s stopping you from looking like this? pic.twitter.com/AQxRW7ScAk — Cam Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 27, 2020

Dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this? pic.twitter.com/5QRnxPtjma — grimgrom (@ameliajdowd) May 27, 2020

Dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this?#SunnyFXX pic.twitter.com/MUDHAAiWG4 — It's Always Sunny (@alwayssunny) May 26, 2020

Dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this? ???? pic.twitter.com/0qA2Sbr1z1 — Nick Wiger (@nickwiger) May 26, 2020

Dear women, what is preventing you from looking like this? ???? https://t.co/eSNMjbRqik pic.twitter.com/MoSJKiQt6K — Vince (@AerospaceCowboy) May 27, 2020

Thousands of years of criminal ancestors bred to be thin enough to fit between the bars of jail cells https://t.co/QEg5SSyoLe — Dreamboat ???? Branny (@bransonreese) May 26, 2020

I feel better about the two cookies I had for lunch already.