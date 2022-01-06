UPDATE 6/2/2022: In response to PEDESTRIAN.TV’s request for comment, Tully Smyth explained that the reason why she decided to isolate with her partner is because she believed he had already exposed her to COVID-19.

“The crux of why I decided to isolate with my partner is that he had already exposed me. We had been together (and kissed) the day before he tested positive,” she said.

“I do not live alone, so my options were: A) isolate at my place and very probably pass it onto my poor housemate who had not seen my boyfriend OR B) isolate at my boyfriend’s place with him, who was already testing positive on a RAT.

“I made the decision to isolate with them and hopefully spare my housemate. That is why I’m here. Not to “try” to catch it- statistically and according to everything we’ve been told, I most likely am already carrying it. I was exposed as a close contact.

“I simply did it to try stop my housemate from catching it also.”

ORIGINAL: Influencer and former Big Brother star Tully Smyth is copping criticism after she shared on Instagram that she was moving in with her COVID-positive boyfriend Daniel Parisi to “hopefully catch” the virus.

Basically, Smyth posted a lengthy Instagram Story about how her boyfriend, who is symptomatic, had tested positive for COVID-19 on a RAT while she’d consistently tested negative and that she’d decided to move in with him.

“I’ve decided to pack my stuff and move in for the week to hopefully catch it sooner rather than later,” she wrote.

“Packing essentials [including] lots of loungewear and oversize tees, 4 books, Monopoly Deal, a nice smelling candle, ear plus (jokes bby) and, of course, the golden ticket RATs. Wish me luck!”

In another Story, she explained that she’d prefer to get sick at the same time as her partner, and also wanted to look after him while he’s ill.

“I’d rather take my luck and both of us have it at the same time than get it later and put us back into iso for another week.”

Her decision’s been copping flack online because, let’s be real, you shouldn’t be trying to catch COVID-19 in any circumstance.

Dr Yumiko Kadota, a doctor and author, shared her criticisms of Tully Smyth’s decision online.

“Tully Smyth thinks going to her COVID positive boyfriend’s house to “hopefully catch it sooner than later” is better for their social schedule. I can’t even. She is an influencer. I hope she doesn’t “influence” those in her audience to do this.”

????????‍♀️????????‍♀️????????‍♀️ Tully Smyth thinks going to her Covid positive boyfriend’s house to “hopefully catch it sooner than later” is better for their social schedule. I can’t even ???????? She is an influencer. I hope she doesn’t “influence” those in her audience to do this #COVID19Aus pic.twitter.com/YWJl1N6G5h — Yumiko Kadota (@mindbodymiko) January 5, 2022

The situation is frustrating for a few reasons. The first and perhaps most obvious is because it’s a really privileged position to want to catch COVID-19 which, yes, even in its mildest forms can be very debilitating.

So many people, whether it’s due to their work, living or family situation, don’t have the option to catch the virus at their own leisure, or to be able to fully isolate from their loved ones.

The second is that for loads of Aussies, particularly those with chronic illnesses and disabilities, COVID-19 isn’t just something you can choose to catch to get it over and done with: it’s an incredibly dangerous risk.

READ MORE Limiting Who Can Access Free PCR Tests Is Actually Ableist AF & We Need To Talk About It

In an Insta story about the situation, Dr Kadota said that trying to get COVID is also irresponsible when our healthcare system is so under strain.

“If your partner who lives in a seperate apartment gets COVID then DO NOT GO OVER. You are LUCKY that they can isolate and keep you safe.

“If you catch it there’s no guarantee you get a mild form of it. You can get really unwell.

“This is so fckn ridiculous and a slap in the face to frontline workers.”

Dr Kadota explained that you don’t choose what strain of COVID you get or how severe it is. It’s also important to remember that you’re not guaranteed to catch COVID even if you’re a close or household contact of a positive case.

There’s no foregone conclusion that all of us will get sick, and we really shouldn’t let there be.

READ MORE Our Dog-Brained Politicians Have Completely Let Us Down By Not Preparing For Omicron

In my opinion, Smyth’s decision more broadly reveals some really uncomfortable truths about how we – or more accurately, our politicians – are approaching COVID-19.

The federal and state governments have fucked up our COVID response badly enough that some people are so resigned to getting ill that they’re purposely trying to catch the virus. The burden for that rests on the people in power and how colossally they’ve screwed us.

So, if you’re thinking about trying to catch COVID-19 to get it “over and done with”, take it from the docs: it’s really not worth it.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Tully Smyth for comment.