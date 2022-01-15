UPDATE 15/01/2022: An evacuation order has been issued for Lord Howe Island. People are being advised to move to the closest Evacuation Assembly areas. If you’re on the northern end of the island, that’s the Corner of Anderson Road and Middle Beach Road and on the southern end of the island, it’s the Golf Club House Carpark.

ORIGINAL: Tsunami warnings have been issued across Australia’s east coast after an underwater volcano erupted near Tonga.

The Joint Tsunami Warning Centre, which is operated by the BOM, issued marine warnings for Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.

According the centre, the marine threat in Queensland could affect Sandy Cape to Point Danger. That includes the Fraser Island Coast, Sunshine Coast Waters, Moreton Bay and Gold Coast Waters.

In NSW, the tsunami warning is relevant for all coastal areas.

TSUNAMI WARNING – NSW. possibility of DANGEROUS RIPS, WAVES AND STRONG OCEAN CURRENTS, AND SOME LOCALISED OVERFLOW ONTO THE IMMEDIATE FORESHORE commencing after 8:45PM. https://t.co/olxTMUH69G pic.twitter.com/8HF0VDnZQW — NSW Incident Alerts (@nswincidents) January 15, 2022

For Victoria, the warning has been issued from Lakes Entrance to Gabo Island, including the East Gippsland Coast.

Finally in Tassie, the warning‘s been issued for the Northern Tip of Flinders Island to South East

Cape.

For each of those affeted areas, the Joint Tsunami Warning Centre is warning of dangerous rips, waves, strong ocean currents and some localised overflow onto the foreshow.

Importantly, the Centre has said that currently no evacuations are necessary but you should stay away from the water and move away from the immediate water’s edge.

The BOM will be updating those warnings throughout the night.

Land threats have also been issued for Lorde Howe Island and Norfolk Island and a marine threat for Macquarie Island.

The underwater volcano erupted near Tonga earlier today.

Stay safe everyone ???????? pic.twitter.com/OhrrxJmXAW — Dr Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau (@sakakimoana) January 15, 2022

As a result, a number of Pacific Ocean nations have issued tsunami warnings, including New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga itself.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and trade told the ABC that the federal government was prepared to provide support to Tonga if it was asked to.

“Tonga is part of our Pacific family and our thoughts are with the entire community dealing with the impact of the volcanic eruption and tsunami,” they said.

More to come.