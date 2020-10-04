President Donald Trump could be out of hospital as early as Monday (local time), despite his doctor revealing that he has been given a powerful steroid used to combat lung damage in COVID-19 cases.

As you’d expect, the whole situation is a bit of a shit show, with White House physician Dr Sean Conley revealing that Trump has experienced a number of complications including a high fever, a significant drop in blood oxygen levels and potential lung damage, but could be out of hospital in just days as his condition “has continued to improve.”

From the information currently available, we can confirm that Trump’s blood oxygen has dropped below 94%, but Dr. Conley has remained tight lipped on just how low it has come. A reading between 90-100% is considered normal, while anything below 90% is concerning.

The president has been given dexamethasone, which is used to combat lung damage (one of the most common ways that coronavirus proves fatal). This is a pretty significant development considering his doctor recently claimed that he is showing some signs of lung damage but nothing of “major clinical concern.”

Interestingly, Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health told SMH previously that the use of dexamethasone would be a “very clear signal that he has a more severe disease.”

He told the publication that it is widely believed that administering the steroid in mild cases could actually do “more harm than good.”

So, if you’re wondering *just* how serious his COVID-19 symptoms are, you’re not alone because I don’t think anyone outside the White House truly knows right now.

After being pressed by the media, Dr Conley revealed that he had been trying to keep a positive spin on the President’s condition, which is… uhh, something.

“I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude of the team, that the president, that his course of illness has had. Didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction,” Conley said. “And in doing so, came off like we’re trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true. The fact of the matter is that he’s doing really well.”

Clinically speaking, the 74-year-old president who is considered “obese” has a higher risk of developing serious symptoms than your average, healthy American.

The US Presidential Election (November 3) is less than one month away, with President Donald Trump unable to delay the Election Day, regardless of his condition. However, it’s unclear how the next month of debates and election campaigns will be impacted by his diagnosis.