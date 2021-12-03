Part-time NBA player and full-time philanderer Tristan Thompson has once again set a new bar for shitty boyfriend behaviour in the 21st century. Mind you, that was already a pretty low bar.

News has broken today that will piss off absolutely everybody but surprise absolutely no one: a woman is suing Thompson for child support, alleging she is carrying his third child.

BUT it doesn’t stop there. Thompson reportedly offered the woman $75,000 in hush money because he was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian at the time the baby was conceived.

Khloé is the mother of Thompson’s three-year-old daughter named True Thompson.

The woman, Maralee Nichols has filed a request in the California courts to be able to submit text messages Thompson sent her that allegedly show he wanted her to terminate the pregnancy.

The request, which was obtained by Page Six reads:

“It is also apparent from the context and substance of these (text) communications that they are from Tristan to Maralee, which reflects that Tristan is addressing the parties’ relationship, and even with respect to her pregnancy insisting that she get an abortion and threatening that she will get next to nothing with lesser support requirements in Texas.”

Thompson has stated that the affair was only a one-night stand. However, the 31-year-old personal trainer who is allegedly carrying his third child says otherwise, claiming that the pair were on and off for five whole months before the big ol’ baby-makin’ night occurred.

Holy shit, I haven’t witnessed anything this messy since the last time I went to a modern art gallery.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has covered Thompson’s numerous debaucheries over the years in great, but mostly painful detail.

There was that time when angry Cleveland Cavaliers fans took it upon themselves to boo Thompson and chant “Khloe” at a game the Cavs ended up losing. Lol.

How about that time when model Sydney Chase was sent a cease and desist by Thompson’s lawyers after claiming she had also slept with the basketball player.

And who among us can forget the time Thompson famously cheated on Kardashian with her sister Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods?

What an absolute gentleman, hey?